Regional News

Boston PD investigate vandalized Vietnam veterans' memorial

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:47 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 04:47 AM EDT

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) - Just days before Memorial Day, Boston police are trying to figure out who would vandalize a Vietnam veterans memorial-- and why?!

This happened on Thursday. Police are calling it "hate related"; there was a swastika found among the graffiti.

Related: Celebrity chef Mario Batali facing assault charge in Boston

Flags were also torn down and thrown into the woods, and several flowers and plants were ripped from the ground.

The memorial features the names of 80 servicemen who were killed during the Vietnam War.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center