Boston PD investigate vandalized Vietnam veterans' memorial

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) - Just days before Memorial Day, Boston police are trying to figure out who would vandalize a Vietnam veterans memorial-- and why?!

This happened on Thursday. Police are calling it "hate related"; there was a swastika found among the graffiti.

Flags were also torn down and thrown into the woods, and several flowers and plants were ripped from the ground.

The memorial features the names of 80 servicemen who were killed during the Vietnam War.

