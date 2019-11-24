Bryant University students shut down racist open-mic act

(WTNH) — Outrage at Bryant University in Rhode Island, after a student allegedly made racist comments during his stand-up comedy routine at an open-mic event.

The student allegedly compared how black people discipline their children versus how white people do it.

Multiple people then walked on stage and took the microphone away from the student.

“I thought it was disgusting and there’s no place at Bryant for that kind of stuff. And nobody feels like that, there’s just one bad egg that makes us look really bad,” said Bryant student John Martin. “People want the administration to do something about it and stop these events, but at the same time free speech–so it’s a multi-layered issue.”

Bryant University’s president responded by congratulating the students who intervened.