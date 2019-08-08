Caught on Camera: Panic in New York City after motorcycle backfires

(WTNH)–Caught on camera: Panic in Times Square after motorcycle backfired earlier this week.

Some people were convinced it was a mass shooter and it turned into a stampede. Police got several 911 calls reporting a shooter.

Doctors say frequent mass shootings are causing anxiety.

“The United States is a very anxious nation. The World Health Organization has ranked us the most anxious nation on Earth. We carry around levels of anxiety that differentiates us from other developed nations. You add in the stress of things like mass shootings and you get anxiety spiking to the point where it actually brings up the questions on post traumatic stress.” Dr. Paul Napper, Leadership Psychology Expert

Some people got hurt in the stampede, but everyone is expected to be okay.

