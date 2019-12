MONSEY, N.Y. (WTNH) — Caught on camera: a school bus runs over a five-year-old girl in New York. Somehow she escaped with just minor bruises.

It happened earlier this week. The girl ran out in front of the bus as it pulled away. The safety arm knocked her down. That’s when the bus passed over her.

A woman helped the girl up, but the bus driver went on with his route.

The driver says he didn’t even know he hit the girl. He was issued a ticket from police.