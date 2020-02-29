Close call for Mass. troopers as car from Connecticut careens toward them

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts State Troopers escaped serious injury early Saturday after a suspected drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into both of the troopers’ police vehicles.

The crash occurred as the troopers were standing outside, conducting an investigation of a suspected drug suspect.

A state police dog inside one of the cruisers was transported to a veterinary hospital for an examination after the crash but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police say Ryan Churilo of East Windsor, Connecticut, lost control of his car, which started rolling over and careening toward the troopers’ vehicles.