Community Rally Against Hate in West Hartford sends message of tolerance after attack on Hanukkah in New York

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people were injured in Monsey, New York during a Hanukkah celebration when a suspect barged into a Rabbi’s home and began stabbing people Saturday. Monday night, state and local leaders gathered for a Rally Against Hate in West Hartford.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York calling the attack Saturday night an act of hate and domestic terrorism.

That attack is just one of 13 this month targeting people of Jewish faith in the New York City area. Jewish people across the country now on edge.

In Connecticut, a community Rally Against Hate was held Monday night at a Synagogue in West Hartford. The gathering attended by state and local leaders was all to send a loud message of tolerance in the face of yet another attack on the Jewish community in our region.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford wants the Jewish Community in Connecticut to feel safe despite the attacks, and says state and local leaders have stepped up to denounce hatred.

The President of the Federation says these incidents are becoming too common.

“It’s almost becoming routine and it can’t become routine. When acts of violence target members of the Jewish community or the African American community or the LGBT community, it’s critical that we all speak out, that we all express in unambiguous terms messages of inclusion, messages of respect.” – David Warren, President/CEO, Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford

This service was attended by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewisz. Both are expected to speak along with State Police Commissioner.

We will have a full wrap up tonight on News 8 at 10/11 p.m.