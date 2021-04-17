Connecticut man accused of throwing chemical at cop, Molotov cocktail in Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man is facing charges for throwing a chemical substance at a police officer and a molotov cocktail at a patrol car during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to WABC.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers caught a 2000 Lincoln Town Car with CT license plates run a red light at Clarendon Rd & E 45th St. in East Flatbush just before 8 a.m.

Police tried to get the 44-year-old man to pull over, but he threw a liquid substance — believed to either be bleach or peroxide — in the face of an officer as he approached the vehicle. The suspect then drove off.

Police pulled up behind the suspect’s vehicle at the 5500 block of Snyder Avenue when the driver threw a Molotov cocktail at a patrol car, which bounced off the vehicle.

The suspect tried to drive away from the scene, but he crashed into a parked car just up the road. Police arrested the suspect. Police found more homemade Molotov cocktails in the vehicle.

One NYPD officer was sent to the hospital for evaluation; he had blurred vision.