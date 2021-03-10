Connecticut State Police join search for missing 11-year-old Chicopee boy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews are out on the Connecticut River to continue searching for missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police have joined crews in search for Aiden Blanchard. Connecticut State Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz told 22News it was requested they assist in the search for Aiden. Trooper Muniz said you can expect to see police along the Connecticut River Wednesday.

According to Chicopee police, the river is especially dangerous this time of year due to low water temperature, seasonal debris and stronger than usual current. The department emphasized how much it appreciates the public’s concern but is advising that no one take the search into their owns hands, particularly when it comes to the river.

Aiden was last seen walking in the Willimansett area of Chicopee near Old Field Road Friday, Feb. 5 around 11:30 a.m., heading towards the Medina boat launch area. It is believed Aiden was alone and near the Connecticut River when he went missing.

No foul play is currently suspected.

He is described as 5 feet tall, and weighing about 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black snow pants, a black hoodie, and a red coat.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has also been contacted and is assisting. You can also call them with any information at 1-800-THE-LOST.