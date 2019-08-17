Correctional officer from CT resigns after truck drives into ICE protestors

(WTNH) — A correctional officer is being investigated after a protest outside a Rhode Island jail is from Connecticut.

News 8 has confirmed Captain Thomas Woodworth lives in Pawcatuck. He resigned from his job at the Wyatt Detention Facility on Friday after being placed on leave Thursday.

According to our sister station in Providence, Woodsworth was seen behind the wheel of a pickup truck that drove into a crowd of protesters Wednesday night.

The group was rallying against ICE and for the human rights of detained migrants.

