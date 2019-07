SCITUATE, Mass. (WTNH)– An animal shelter in Massachusetts is waiving adoption fees, thanks to a country singer!

The Scituate Animal Shelter says Miranda Lambert‘s donation will allow them to waive adoption fees through July 19th.

We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Miranda Lambert's Mutt Nation Foundation and have had incredible response to our… Posted by Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts on Thursday, July 11, 2019

It comes at a good time because summer is typically the slowest time for adoptions and the shelter is currently full.

