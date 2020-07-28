COVID-19 scare at Baystate Medical Center possibly connected to healthcare worker travel to ‘hot spot’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — A COVID-19 scare at a hospital just over the Connecticut state line, and it could be tied to travel to a hot spot in the U.S.

Baystate Medical Center in Springfield says 13 patients and 23 staff have tested positive for the virus.

According to health officials, an employee traveled to a part of the U.S. that’s been identified as a ‘hot spot’. That employee later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Baystate says staff also gathered in breakrooms and removed their masks without practicing social distancing.

The medial center has reached out to all patients who received care earlier this month. They are all being tested.