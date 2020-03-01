CT man killed in Vermont skiing accident

Cambridge, VT (WTNH) — A Connecticut man has been killed in a skiing accident at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont.

The Associated Press reports that two men from Connecticut, who were skiing, got lost, and one fell off a cliff. It took searchers two hours before finding the skier dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the bottom of the cliff.

According to the AP, the skiers were familiar with the resort but ended up going off of marked trails. The other skier was not injured.

At this time the names of the men are not being released by law enforcement officials until relatives have been notified.