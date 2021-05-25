CT-native visual art student goes viral with post-pandemic New Yorker Magazine-like image

Conn. (WTNH) — For students of all ages, it’s probably been challenging to express themselves in the confines of the Zoom world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when you’re an illustration major like Wolcott-native Lauren Van Stone, the virtual world can have no boundaries.

The 21-year-old is in her junior year at the School of Visual Arts in New York. When the instructor asked the students to create works about moving past the pandemic in the style of The New Yorker Magazine cover, Lauren came up with a striking piece.

Her piece depicts students climbing from their boxes in a Zoom call into the post-pandemic future.

Not only did her image go viral on social media – getting 68,000 favorites and 3,600 retweets on Twitter – but it was picked up by a major publication.

“I think the isolation, and breaking out of that isolation is kind of what I wanted to portray with my illustration,” Lauren explained. “The fact that we all sort of collaborated and all had very different takes on the same kind of like world experience that we’re all going through is really cool. So, I was wasn’t shocked, but yeah, in a great way.”

It gets even better: After seeing the post the NFL’s Carolina Panthers commissioned Lauren for a project.

We’re told she asked her dad “who are the Carolina Panthers?” She knows them well now.