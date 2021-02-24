CT pilot recovering after plane crash in New Hampshire

NORTH HAMPTON, NH (WTNH/WWLP) — A pilot from East Windsor, CT is recovering after a plane crashed at an airfield in New Hampshire Wednesday.

The plane left Skylark Airport located in East Windsor, CT, at about 8:30 a.m. destined for Hampton Airfield.

North Hampton Police and North Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to the crash at the Hampton Airfield and found the Vans RV6 upside down in the snow-covered median between the taxiway and runway.

According to a news release from the North Hampton Police Department, the pilot, Robert Turcotte of East Windsor, CT, and his passenger, William Kulle, 68, of Springfield, MA had been seat belted and were able to exit the plane without assistance.

They were treated for minor injuries by North Hampton Fire & Rescue first responders.

The airport is closed while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the NH Department of Transportation (DOT) conduct their investigation.