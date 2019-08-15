Day 2 of trail over insurance for ‘suspicious’ boat sinking

(WPRI) — Nathan Carman, a Middletown native, was in court for the second day in Rhode Island fighting for insurance money after his boat sank in 2016. After the boat sand, his mother was never seen again.

The second day of this trial was all about determining the condition of the boat when Nathan Carman bought it.

Both attorneys for Carman and the insurance company grilled an expert witness.

It was key testimony from the man who deemed the boat sailable in the first place.

Nathan Carman and his attorney staying predictably silent as they entered federal court Wednesday morning.

In the courtroom, both sides spending a majority of the morning continuing to question Bernard Feeney.

He performed the survey on the boat for the insurance company when Carman purchased it in December of 2015.

Feeney determined the boat was in sailable condition at the time of Carman’s purchase. In the end, Feeney testified based on depositions.

Carman’s removal of bulkheads from the boat made it unseaworthy.

The defense has not refuted claims Carman made changes to the boat.

Tuesday’s witness Brian Woods was in court again.

This time to listen as the case unfolds.

Carman’s attorneys continue to argue the boat was old and had issues before it was purchased.

Carman is expected to take the stand in this trial. Day three begins Thursday morning.