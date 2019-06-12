Dominican Republic Police hold press conference on Ortiz shooting, more arrests expected
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - The Dominican Republic National Police provided an update on developments into the shooting of David Ortiz on Wednesday.
In the press conference, they mention that the gunman has been arrested and more arrests will be made, ABC News reports.
Police held up the gun they say the gunman used to shoot David Ortiz. They say it was buried near where one of the suspects was located.
Police also say the bounty to kill Ortiz was less than $8,000, or 400,000 pesos.
Dominican prosecutors say witnesses and security camera footage show that the attempt to kill former Red Sox star David Ortiz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, indicating a new level of sophistication in the attack.
The details were contained in a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, who was captured Tuesday night in the town of Mao in the northern Dominican Republic, was driving a grey Hyundai Accent before mounting the bike driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García, the document said.
The document also said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and another Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.
"In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejía Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place," prosecutors said.
The document also reveals ineptitude, saying the driver was captured after he skidded and fell off his bike as the pair tried to flee.
Feliz García's lawyer says his client is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.
Ortiz is recovering from his wounds in intensive care in Boston.
