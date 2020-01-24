Eversource makes 2020 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

HARTFORD, Conn./BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — For the second year in a row, Eversource has been named in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

GEI recognizes firms worldwide for their commitment to transparency in gender reporting and promoting women’s equality in the workplace.

“Diversity and inclusion are essential to our core values and we appreciate the talent, unique perspectives, culture, and life experiences of all our employees. We’re proud to support an environment where everyone feels respected and empowered to be successful in their jobs and day-to-day lives.” – Eversource Vice President of Talent, Culture and Organization Development, Doreen Nichols

The Bloomberg GEI uses a standardized reporting framework to track how companies promote gender equality.

“The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting. Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally.” – Bloomberg Chairman Peter T. Grauer

Without data, gender equality progress is just a guess. The 325 companies included on the 2020 #BloombergGEI are committed to advancing gender equality and promoting greater data transparency. https://t.co/QWKcZsZfLF — Bloomberg LP (@Bloomberg) January 21, 2020

According to Bloomberg, they expanded eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

To read Bloomberg’s full report: https://www.bloomberg.com/company/press/bloomberg-gei-expanded-eligibility/