Family, friends pay final respects to RFK’s granddaughter

In this Sept. 20, 2016, photo, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, right, granddaughter of Ethel Kennedy and her late husband Robert F. Kennedy, poses for a family group photo with her mother Courtney Kennedy Hill, left, after a ceremony for naming the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, in Boston. Saoirse Kennedy Hill died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. She was 22. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Family and friends have filled a Cape Cod church to pay their final respects to Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

A funeral Mass is being held Monday at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville in Barnstable, not far from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port. A private burial service will follow.

Hill, who was scheduled to start her senior year at Boston College, was found unresponsive at a home in the compound on Thursday. She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of death remains under investigation. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma, and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.