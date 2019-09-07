Ferry service canceled as Dorian churns near Massachusetts

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — High winds and rough seas from Hurricane Dorian have prompted the cancellation of ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts.

The Steamship Authority says ferries to the two islands will not be running Saturday morning because of the weather conditions, but some service is scheduled to resume in the afternoon and evening.

Dorian brought tropical storm-force winds to Cape Cod and the islands on Saturday as it passed near southeastern Massachusetts on its way toward Nova Scotia.

Eversource reported more than 1,000 power outages in and around Cape Cod on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says a buoy off Nantucket reported sustained winds of 56 mph (90 kph) and gusts of up to 81 mph (130 kph) on Saturday morning.