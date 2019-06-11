Regional News

Finding: Woman who fell in NYC subway died of natural causes

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:31 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:31 AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York City medical examiner has determined that a woman who fell down Manhattan subway stairs with her 1-year-old daughter died of natural causes.

The medical examiner said on Monday that 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson's death in January was caused by heart and thyroid problems. Her child was unharmed.

Related: ME: Woman who fell down subway stairs had medical condition

The office previously had stated that it appeared the Stamford, Connecticut resident's death was related to a pre-existing medical condition.

Nonetheless, the incident prompted complaints about the lack of accessibility in the subway system. Only about a quarter of the city's 472 subway stations have elevators, and the elevators that do exist are often out of service. The problem also makes it difficult for people in wheelchairs to use the subways, and disability-rights activists have staged frequent protests over the issue.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center