Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. – (WTEN) – A major house fire has damaged the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray in Lake Luzerne, New York, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m.

In a statement, a representative of Ray confirmed there were no injuries though the extent of the damage is unknown.