Firecracker causes panic on NYC Subway

(WTNH) - Some scary moments for New Yorkers at the 14th and 23rd Street Subway stations.

Someone apparently threw a lit firecracker onto a train Friday morning, causing a panic that sent many people running.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. as the train began moving.

There were no serious injuries, but a 52-year-old woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital after apparently twisting her knee in the stampede.

"It's just so easy to go on a train and ... cause anything and then you feel stuck and there's nothing you can do once you're in the train, when the doors are closed."

Authorities believe a group of teenagers were in the last car on the northbound F train, and one of them threw the firecracker on the train floor.

