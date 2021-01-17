First case of UK COVID variant confirmed in MA

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — The Massachusetts Department of Health announced the first case of COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Boston Sunday.

The Mass. DPH says this is the same variant discovered in the United Kingdom recently. This comes just over a week after the variant was confirmed in Connecticut.

Mass. DPH says the individual who tested positive for the new variant is a female Boston resident in her 20s and developed symptoms in early January. She had traveled to the UK and became ill the day after she returned. DPH says the woman tested negative prior to leaving the UK.

DPH reports, “To date, the CDC has reported 88 cases [of the variant] from 14 states in the United States. Given the increased transmissibility of this variant and the number of states and other countries that have found infected cases, the Department expected the variant to arrive in Massachusetts eventually. The public health risk reduction measures remain the same. Individuals must continue to wear masks or face coverings while out in public, maintain 6-foot social distancing, stay home when you are sick, and get tested if you have symptoms or are identified as a close contact.”