Flights resume at Newark Airport after United flight skids off runway

(ABC NEWS) - Flights have resumed Newark International Airport on Saturday afternoon after a United Airlines plane skidded off the runway upon landing and all flights were temporarily grounded, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The United plane, which departed from Denver International Airport, "experienced multiple flat tires upon landing in Newark," a United spokesperson said in a statement. The flight was carrying 166 passengers and there were no serious injuries.

The ground stop went into effect shortly after 1 p.m. ET. No flights were allowed to take off or land at the airport, one of the busiest in the country.

United Airlines Flight 627 from Denver International Airport "landed at 1 p.m. on Runway 22 Left at Newark Liberty International Airport, then skidded to the left side of the pavement," the FAA tweeted. "The left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy area."

The 166 passengers will exit the aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, using stairs and board buses to the terminal.

The FAA said the plane would be towed off the runway once all passengers exited. An investigation will take place.

A spokesperson from United Airlines released this statement from ABC News:

"United flight 627 from Denver to Newark, New Jersey experienced multiple flat tires upon landing in Newark. After landing, the aircraft became disabled which is currently affecting operations at Newark Airport. For those on the flight, we arranged transport for passengers from the aircraft to the airport terminal and paramedics were on site as a precaution. We’re in close touch with the FAA and airport authorities and are working expeditiously to safely remove the disabled aircraft so that operations at the airport can return to normal."

