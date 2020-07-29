Former two-time candidate for CT governor, Oz Griebel, dead at 71 after jogging accident

In this Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 photo, outgoing MetroHartford Alliance head Oz Griebel, right, announces at the state Capitol in Hartford, Conn., his plan to form an independent ticket for governor in 2018 with his running mate, attorney Monte Frank, left, of Newtown. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A former two-time candidate for Connecticut governor, Oz Griebel, has died Wednesday after being hit by a car while jogging in Pennsylvania.

In a statement from Griebel’s family Wednesday, they say he passed away “as a result of complications related to the pedestrian/motor vehicle accident he was involved in while jogging on July 21.”

Griebel was 71.

The family said it welcomes thoughts and prayers for Griebel and asked for privacy. They say they will share information about services once arrangements have been made.

Griebel ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor as a Republican in 2010 and as an independent in 2018. He served for nearly 17 years as president and chief executive officer of the MetroHartford Alliance, an economic development group.