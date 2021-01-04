Goats get post-holiday treat when locals donate Christmas trees

HANSON, Mass. (WTNH) — Goats in Massachusettes are getting a post-Christmas treat.

When people are done with their Christmas trees, they don’t always know what to do with them. Channell Homestead in Hanson, MA is taking people’s trees and feeding them to their goats.

Christanie Channell of Channell Homestead explained, “We gave them our tree the first year. And then a few family friends dropped theirs off. And then it’s been growing ever since. We posted on Facebook and some of the town pages and people have been donating them ever since.”

The farm’s owner says the trees are a special treat for the goats and also a natural dewormer, which helps their digestive system.