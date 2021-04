NYC (WTNH) — Ground transportation fees go into effect Monday at JFK, Newark Liberty, and LaGuardia airports.

They were set to take effect October 2020, but were delayed for six months due to the pandemic.

The fees are $2.50 for private for-hire vehicles, drop-offs, and pick-ups, and $1.25 for taxi pickups only. There are special discounts for shared ride services, as well.