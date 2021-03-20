Groups ask Mass. governor to delay next phase of reopening

FILE- In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker unveils his state budget proposal during a news conference at the Statehouse in Boston. Baker wants Connecticut to help his administration collect millions in unpaid highway tolls, but he may have to wait and see whether Connecticut lawmakers finally vote for some form […]

(AP) — 29 organizations are asking Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to delay the reopening steps taking effect Monday, by at least a month.

Massachusetts will move into the next phase of reopening, with large sports venues allowed to open with 12% capacity.

RELATED: March Madness brings locals to favorite spots to watch UConn game day after COVID restrictions ease

Carlene Pavlos is executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association. Pavlos says the groups are concerned that there’s a possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic.

This week in New Hampshire, the University of New Hampshire joined Keene State College and Plymouth State University in saying it will fully resume in-person classes, athletic events and other activities in the fall.