(WTNH) — It’s Connecticut Day at the Big E! All things Connecticut will be celebrated at the fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The day-long celebration will feature over 10 hours of live entertainment on the Connecticut Building “Front Lawn” stage. It’s historically one of the most popular days of the year.

It opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 9 p.m.

The fair runs through Oct. 3.