Joe Biden to visit striking Stop & Shop employees in Boston, strikers enter day 8

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:13 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 06:15 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Striking Stop & Shop employees are about to get some high-profile support.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, will rally with workers in Boston on Thursday.

The potential candidate for president in 2020, is scheduled to be out in front of a Stop and Shop in Dorchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Thursday is day 8 of the Stop & Shop strike.

Workers say they did not expect the strike to go on for this long, but the company is not giving in to their demands. 

The stalemate continues into day eight as protestors heckle Stop & Shop customers, booing them while blocking the entrances. Many customers are staying out of stores until the situation is resolved. Many others are backing the employees. 

Protestors are setting paperwork from Stop & Shop on fire saying the company is distributing propoganda. While this is hurting Stop & Shop, it's also hurting the employees. As News 8 understands it, the employees don't get paid for the first several days of the strike. After that, they only get a fraction of their weekly pay from the Union. 

Both the Union and Stop & Shop have been back at the negotiating table with no progress to report as of yet. 

