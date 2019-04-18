Joe Biden to visit striking Stop & Shop employees in Boston, strikers enter day 8
(WTNH) - Striking Stop & Shop employees are about to get some high-profile support.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, will rally with workers in Boston on Thursday.
Related: Stop and Shop workers prepared to enter eighth day of strikes
The potential candidate for president in 2020, is scheduled to be out in front of a Stop and Shop in Dorchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Thursday is day 8 of the Stop & Shop strike.
Related: Kosher foods harder to come by amid Stop & Shop strike
Workers say they did not expect the strike to go on for this long, but the company is not giving in to their demands.
The stalemate continues into day eight as protestors heckle Stop & Shop customers, booing them while blocking the entrances. Many customers are staying out of stores until the situation is resolved. Many others are backing the employees.
Protestors are setting paperwork from Stop & Shop on fire saying the company is distributing propoganda. While this is hurting Stop & Shop, it's also hurting the employees. As News 8 understands it, the employees don't get paid for the first several days of the strike. After that, they only get a fraction of their weekly pay from the Union.
Both the Union and Stop & Shop have been back at the negotiating table with no progress to report as of yet.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Board of Regents votes to increase tuition at Connecticut community colleges
- EXCLUSIVE: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman
- Justice Department releases nearly 400-page Mueller report
- Bobcat tested for rabies after attacks in Sprague
- Connecticut man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales
- Governor Lamont discusses first 100 days in office
- Dumpster fire fills building with smoke, closes roads in downtown New Haven
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
With all the rain we've had and snow melting further north, our state's rivers are starting to spill over and flood.Read More »
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Board of Regents votes to increase tuition at Connecticut community colleges
A tuition hike looks to be coming to Connecticut's community colleges.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EXCLUSIVE: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman
News 8 has learned exclusively a Yale University police officer involved in...Read More »
-
Bobcat tested for rabies after attacks in Sprague
A bobcat is being tested for rabies after it attacked someone at a golf...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Connecticut man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales
A Connecticut teenager has pleaded guilty to illegally manufacturing guns...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dumpster fire fills building with smoke, closes roads in downtown New Haven
Crews responded to a dumpster fire that filled a nearby building with smoke...Read More »
Video Center
-
Thursday Afternoon Update
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »
-
News 8 Digital Update - Thursday morning
News 8 Digital Update - Thursday morningRead More »
-
Ct shoreline fire dept. food drive
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »