Judge denies motion for new trial in boat sinking case

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, Nathan Carman carries documents as he arrives at federal court in Providence, R.I., where he faced civil charges over insurance issues regarding the boat aboard which he and his mother went out to sea for a night of fishing in 2016. U.S. District Judge John McConnell ruled Monday, Nov. 4, in favor on an insurance company that refused to pay an $85,000 claim to Carman for the loss of his boat, The Chicken Pox. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a man’s request for a new trial in a dispute with insurance companies over the seaworthiness of his boat that sank in 2016 and resulted in mother being lost at sea.

Related: Vermont man seeks new trial in boat insurance dispute

Insurers said in the suit they shouldn’t have to pay Nathan Carman‘s $85,000 claim because he made suspicious repairs to the vessel.

When the boat sank, Linda Carman was lost at sea and is presumed dead.

Related: Judge rules against Nathan Carman in insurance trial

The judge ruled in favor of the insurance companies in November and upheld the decision Monday.

Nathan Carman denied doing anything to damage the boat.