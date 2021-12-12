Lamont says he won’t put mask mandate in place for CT, will leave it up to towns

Conn. (WTNH) — New York State has put a mask mandate in place, but Governor Ned Lamont says he won’t be following suit here in Connecticut.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this weekend masks must be worn in all indoor public places that don’t require proof of vaccination.

Governor Lamont said, however, he won’t put a statewide mask mandate in place; he’ll continue to leave it up to cities and towns. He added, he wants to make it easier for people to show their vaccination status.

“I think what I want to do is get that digital health card,” Gov. Lamont said. “Make it available to every single business, restaurant, store, let them make the right decision in terms of allowing people into their facility, letting them have the information if the person’s unvaccinated, they’ve got to wear a mask. I don’t think we need more mandates than that.”

New York businesses that don’t comply with the mask mandate will be fined up to $1,000 per violation.