‘Light Over Darkness’: Jewish Federation & Foundation holds Unity Rally in face of hate

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY (WTNH) — Just miles from the location of an attack at a Rabbi’s Hanukkah celebration Saturday night, the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Rockland County held a Unity Rally Monday night.

Monday, prosecutors filed Hate Crime charges against the suspect accused of slashing and stabbing five people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration over the weekend.

Police say, after the attack a witness spotted the suspect’s license place, allowing officers to track his car into Harlem where he was taken into custody.

At the Light Over Darkness Unity and Solidarity Event Monday the Jewish community of Rockland County gathered for a night of unity and prayer.

The County Executive saying the community will continue on and stay strong after this attack.

“We are fighting back as a community, as a county. We are fighting back regardless of what the motivations are. Regardless of what the investigations reveal, the fact that the matter is we can not sit around and do nothing.” – Ed Day, County Executive

In a criminal complaint detailing information uncovered by investigators, the suspect allegedly had handwritten journals referring to Nazi culture. His family and attorney say he has an extensive history of mental illness, but no known history of antisemitism.