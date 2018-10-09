Limo company owner was a controversial FBI informant
(AP) - The owner of a limousine company in the crash that killed 20 people was someone already familiar to law enforcement, but not in the way you might think.
The company is owned by Pakistani immigrant Shahed Hussain, according to federal transportation records. Before the tragedy, authorities knew him best as a paid government informant in the investigation of domestic terrorist threats after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Hussain's company, Prestige Limousine, said Monday it is investigating what caused Saturday's crash in Schoharie, New York, and has met with state and federal authorities. A lawyer for the company wouldn't comment further.
In 2009, the government credited Hussain with rooting out radical Muslims in an elaborate sting at a mosque in Newburgh, a city north of New York. At trial, the jury heard testimony that Hussain was posing as a wealthy representative of a Pakistani terrorist organization.
Related Content: Over 1,000 honor limo crash victims at vigil
He drove a BMW and other luxury vehicles provided by the FBI to maintain his cover. He also made hundreds of hours of video and audio tapes of the defendants picking targets for jihad and ranting against Jews. His cooperation resulted in the conviction of four men in a thwarted plot to attack synagogues and shoot down military planes.
But Hussain's work also came under attack by defense attorneys and civil liberties groups as entrapment. They portrayed him as a master manipulator who entrapped a crew of aimless nobodies while earning $96,000 for his work.
Even U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said at sentencing that she was not proud of the government's role in the plot.
"I believe beyond a shadow of a doubt that there would have been no crime here except the government instigated it, planned it and brought it to fruition," McMahon said. She added, "That does not mean there was no crime."
Related Content: Limo in crash that killed 20 had failed inspection and driver didn't have appropriate license
According to his own trial testimony, Hussain first entered the U.S. in Texas with his wife and two sons in the 1990s and went to Albany, where he received asylum. In April 2003, he was working as a government translator when he pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge for helping someone get their driver's license illegally.
He got a sentence that required no more jail time by working as an FBI informant.
Hussain was a central player in an FBI sting targeting an Albany pizza shop owner and an imam who were convicted of money laundering and conspiring to aid a terrorist group. Both defendants said they were tricked by Hussain during the sting, which involved a business loan using money from a fictitious missile sale.
More recently, a botched sting involving Hussain in Pittsburgh became the subject of a documentary called "(T)error." The target described on Facebook how after meeting the informant he had the "feeling that I had just played out a part in some Hollywood movie where I had just been introduced to the leader of a 'terrorist' sleeper cell."
Asked Monday about Hussain, the FBI wouldn't comment.
More Stories
-
- New Milford police look to identify man accused of stealing from vehicle
- 10 hurt in Hollywood promotional event by rapper Phora
- Cosby lawyers ask court to void conviction, prison sentence
- PD: New London teen arrested with marijuana after running from police
- Study looks to find additional benefits to taking cholesterol-lowering drugs
- Starbucks provides backup care benefit to US workers
- 30-Hour Coffin Challenge being held at Six Flags New England on Saturday
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Residents of Florida's Panhandle frantically filled sandbags, boarded up homes and secured boats Monday as they anxiously awaited Hurricane Michael, which forecasters warned could smash into the state's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane within days.Read More »
- Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Claims of sexism at billionaire's firm moved to arbitration
A lawsuit alleging hostile, sexist and discriminatory conduct by male...Read More »
-
New Milford police look to identify man accused of stealing from vehicle
Police in New Milford are looking for a man suspected of being involved in a...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: New London teen arrested with marijuana after running from police
A New London teen was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon after...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
30-Hour Coffin Challenge being held at Six Flags New England on Saturday
Six contestants will confront their own fears when they compete in the...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
6 cars catch fire during afternoon blaze in New Haven
Firefighters in New Haven are responding to a blaze on Tuesday afternoon.Read More »
Video Center
-
In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Breno Donatti shows us what we can expect in the Sustainable Living Expo
Chef Breno Donatti shows us what we can expect in the Sustainable Living Expo.Read More »
-
Today's Dish: New Kids on the Block go back on tour
New Kids on the Block has 53 new tour dates including here in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun.Read More »
-
Branford Walk Like MADD happening this weekend
Branford Walk Like MADD is in memory of Robert "Bob" Burr Junior this year.Read More »