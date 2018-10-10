State police arrest limousine company operator
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York State Police say that the operator of a limousine company involved in a deadly crash has been arrested.
The arrest was announced in a brief press release Wednesday afternoon.
It says Nauman Hussain was taken into custody following a traffic stop on a highway near Albany.
Related Content: Limo driver's family believes he was given an unsafe vehicle
No further details were released on the charges, and it was unclear whether the arrest was related to the crash investigation.
A phone call to Hussain's lawyer was not immediately returned.
Saturday's limo crash in rural Schoharie killed 20 people.
Related Content: Limo company owner was a controversial FBI informant
State officials say the limo involved in the wreck failed an inspection last month and shouldn't have been on the road.
The limo company had said problems with the vehicle had been corrected.
More Stories
-
- Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with 155 mph winds
- Study: Cutting down on screen time can lead to better brain function in children
- Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires
- The Rock to start in Netflix original film
- DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
- Gunn, fired from 'Guardians,' to write new 'Suicide Squad'
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida today, as Hurricane Michael officially made its landfall.Read More »
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with 155 mph winds
- Watch: Couple marries on the beach before Hurricane Michael
- Hurricane Michael now Cat. 4 with 150 mph winds, monster storm taking aim at Panhandle
- WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Hurricane Michael
- Video: Hurricane Michael conditions across the coast
- Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
- Major Hurricane Michael bearing down on Florida Panhandle
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Americares sent out an emergency relief team to Florida today, as Hurricane...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Meriden firefighter calls for mayday during Tuesday night fire
A firefighter called for mayday while battling a fire in Meriden.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Deputy Chief of Staff to New Haven mayor abruptly retires
Patricia "Pattie" Lawlor, the deputy chief of staff to New Haven Mayor Toni...Read More »
-
DeLauro visits flu shot clinic following new $140 million bill
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro visited the New Haven Health Department's flu shot...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Guilford police warn of recent scam targeting grandparents
Grandparents in Guilford are being victimized by a recent scam going around...Read More »
Video Center
-
Planet Fitness talks about October Promotion
We are joined by Mike Katz, Planet Fitness Owner to tell you about their October Promotion.Read More »
-
Actress Sophie Grace tells us about her role in Terror in the Woods
The star of "Terror in the Woods" Sophie Grace talks about her new Lifetime movie.Read More »
-
Today's Dish: Taylor Swift Rules at the American Music Awards
The American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.Read More »