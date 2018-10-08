Limo in crash that killed 20 had failed inspection and driver didn't have appropriate license Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Debris scatters an area Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the site of yesterday's fatal crash Schoharie, N.Y. (Hans Pennink / AP) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A New York state trooper and members of the National Transportation Safety Board view the scene of Saturday's fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WTEN) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Recovery crews remove debris from the scene of a fatal crash, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, where a limousine crashed into a parked and unoccupied SUV killing 20 people at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. (AP Photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Flowers are placed at a roadside memorial at the scene of Saturday's fatal limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. A limousine loaded with revelers headed to a 30th birthday party blew a stop sign at the end of a highway. (AP Photo) [ + - ] Karina Halse via ABC News Amanda Halse and Patrick Cushing were among the victims of a limousine crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie, N.Y., on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Photo Courtesy: Karina Halse via ABC News) [ + - ] ABC News, Google Earth Upstate New York Limo Crash (Map: ABC News, Google Earth) [ + - ] Video

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (ABC) -

The limousine that was involved in a deadly crash in upstate New York failed an inspection by the state's Department of Motor Vehicles last month, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Original Story: 20 killed in limo crash on Route 30 in Schoharie

Additionally, the driver of the limousine, whose name has not been released and who died in the crash along with 19 others, did not have the appropriate driver’s license to be operating that vehicle, Cuomo said.

The state is seeking a cease-and-desist order to stop Prestige Limo from operating until the investigation is concluded, Cuomo said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Debris scatters an area Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the site of yesterday's fatal crash Schoharie, N.Y. (Hans Pennink / AP)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Debris scatters an area Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the site of yesterday's fatal crash Schoharie, N.Y. (Hans Pennink / AP)

“The owner of the company, in my opinion, because of the legal consequences, had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” the governor said.

ABC News, Google Earth Upstate New York Limo Crash (Map: ABC News, Google Earth)

ABC News, Google Earth Upstate New York Limo Crash (Map: ABC News, Google Earth)

The company which operated the vehicle, Prestige Limousine, has had vehicles inspected five times in the past five years and had four vehicles taken out of service, according to Department of Transportation records. That rate is four times the national average, the records show.

Related Content: Newlyweds, young couple among 20 killed in New York limousine crash, families say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN)

The company had not had any crashes over the last two years, according to the documents.

Related Content: Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Recovery crews remove debris from the scene of a fatal crash, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, where a limousine crashed into a parked and unoccupied SUV killing 20 people at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. (AP Photo)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Recovery crews remove debris from the scene of a fatal crash, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, where a limousine crashed into a parked and unoccupied SUV killing 20 people at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. (AP Photo)

The crash, which took place near the town of Schoharie on Saturday Oct. 6, is the deadliest transportation crash in the U.S. since August 2009, the chief of the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Related Content: Roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.