Regional News

Limo in crash that killed 20 had failed inspection and driver didn't have appropriate license

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 01:45 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 05:22 PM EDT

Limo in crash that killed 20 had failed inspection and driver didn't have appropriate license

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (ABC) -

The limousine that was involved in a deadly crash in upstate New York failed an inspection by the state's Department of Motor Vehicles last month, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Original Story: 20 killed in limo crash on Route 30 in Schoharie

Additionally, the driver of the limousine, whose name has not been released and who died in the crash along with 19 others, did not have the appropriate driver’s license to be operating that vehicle, Cuomo said.

The state is seeking a cease-and-desist order to stop Prestige Limo from operating until the investigation is concluded, Cuomo said.

“The owner of the company, in my opinion, because of the legal consequences, had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” the governor said.

The company which operated the vehicle, Prestige Limousine, has had vehicles inspected five times in the past five years and had four vehicles taken out of service, according to Department of Transportation records. That rate is four times the national average, the records show.

Related Content: Newlyweds, young couple among 20 killed in New York limousine crash, families say

The company had not had any crashes over the last two years, according to the documents.

Related Content: Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign

The crash, which took place near the town of Schoharie on Saturday Oct. 6, is the deadliest transportation crash in the U.S. since August 2009, the chief of the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Related Content: Roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

Continue Reading

ABC News


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center