Look! Down on the highway! It's a ... plane?
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A vintage commercial airplane is set to undertake a long, slow journey from Maine to New York where it will be turned into a cocktail lounge.
The long trip ahead of the Lockheed Constellation, known as the "Connie," kicked off Monday at a send-off event Auburn-Lewiston Airport in Maine. The plane will depart Tuesday morning and make its way over the next several days to JFK in New York on a tow truck.
Once in New York, the L-1649A Starliner will serve as the cocktail lounge outside TWA Hotel, a hotel that promises to bring back "the magic of the Jet Age."
Related Content: Preview of the retro TWA hotel at JFK airport in New York City
A spokeswoman for TWA Hotel says the plane, built in 1956 and in service starting 1958, does not fly anymore.
Hundreds of Constellations were produced by Lockheed in the 1940s and 1950s. But only 44 Starliners were built.
The plane flew for Trans World Airlines for three years before flying around the Alaskan wilderness as a bush pilot plane, said Tyler Morse, CEO of New York-based hotel owner and operator MCR and Morse Development. Morse's company is building TWA Hotel.
By the 1970s, the plane had become a drug-running plane in South America. "It had giant cargo doors to fly pallets of marijuana around South America," Morse said.
The plane was later abandoned in Honduras and brought to Florida in the 80s. An aircraft enthusiast had it flown out to Maine with hopes of restoring it, but ran out of money.
The plane, one of four of its kind still in the world, sat at the tarmac for years, Morse said.
A decade ago, German airline Lufthansa Technik bought the enthusiast's three vintage planes with the hopes of restoring one. This year, Lufthansa ended up dismantling that restoration project and announced it would move one of the planes to Germany to finish restoration work.
Now, the other plane long stored in Auburn is also set for a new adventure.
Over the next several days, the plane will be towed on a flatbed over 300 miles down I-95 while accompanied by a lengthy convoy, Morse said. It'll reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour on the highway and as low as a few miles an hour for sharp turn.
The rare airliner will end up inside the New York airport, next to terminal 5.
More Stories
-
- New avocado champ crowned in California
- Pelosi kicks off 'Nuns on the Bus' tour
- Remembering Napa wildfires 1 year later
- Rockefeller Center ice rink opens up for season
- US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
- Group of UConn students look to build support for Indigenous Peoples' Day
- You could soon pay less for prescription drugs
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Residents of Florida's Panhandle frantically filled sandbags, boarded up homes and secured boats Monday as they anxiously awaited Hurricane Michael, which forecasters warned could smash into the state's Gulf Coast as a dangerous major hurricane within days.Read More »
- Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Group of UConn students look to build support for Indigenous Peoples' Day
Could Columbus Day become a thing of the past? They are working on it on the...Read More »
-
Waterford police seek man who allegedly stole 2 televisions from Walmart
Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing two...Read More »
-
North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card
Police in North Haven are looking for a man who allegedly used a credit card...Read More »
-
Lucky Redding man cashes in $1 million Powerball ticket with weeks to spare
A man from Redding is feeling like a million bucks these days.Read More »
-
UTC strike ends as workers agree to new contract
A three-week strike at UTC Aerospace Systems in Cheshire has come to an end.Read More »
Video Center
-
North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card
Police in North Haven are looking for a man who allegedly used a credit card skimmer to compromise a woman's debit card.Read More »
-
Over 1,000 honor limo crash victims at vigil
Over 1,000 people have jammed a riverside park to honor the victims of a limo crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.Read More »
-
MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER UPDATE
Damp start to Tuesday, then brightening sky during the afternoon with warmer and more humid conditions. Summer-like Wednesday. Thursday showers and thunderstorms with the cold front. Thursday night and Friday depends on the future track of Michael!!!Read More »