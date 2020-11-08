Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits off Mass. coast; CT residents affected

Conn. (WTNH/WPRI) — The United State Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake that hit off the coast of Massachusetts Sunday morning. Connecticut residents say they felt it up and down the state.

The earthquake happened around 9:10 a.m. just off Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

The USGS called it a 4.0 magnitude. Experts say it’s uncommon to have an earthquake of this magnitude in this area.

The magnitude of today’s quake is significant for this region. Rhode Island has an earthquake history, but they are usually referred to as tremors in the 1-2 magnitude range.

Did you feel the earthquake this morning around 9:10AM? The epicenter is in SE Mass. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/knbPJYxxG8 — Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) November 8, 2020

News 8 viewers reported feeling the earthquake in areas of Eastern Connecticut such as Essex, North Stonington, Ledyard, Mystic — with additional reports from Hartford County and New Haven County.

WHOA!! 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Bliss Corner, MA which is just south of New Bedford! It was about 9 miles deep, but still felt here in CT! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/QXfiEfkuem — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) November 8, 2020

In a tweet, Governor Ned Lamont expressed that no damage has been reported as a result of the quake.