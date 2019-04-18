Man arrested after approaching historic St. Patrick's Cathedral with gas can
NEW YORK CITY (ABC NEWS) - A man was arrested in New York City on Wednesday night after he tried to enter a cathedral with gas cans, triggering worries about a possible arson attempt in the wake of a destructive fire at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Sources with the New York Police Department said officers arrested a 37-year-old man outside of the historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral after he approached the building with two gasoline cans late Wednesday.
Church ushers stopped the man and alerted officers who were standing nearby. An officer with the NYPD's Critical Response Command took the man into custody without incident.
There were no injuries reported. Police are expected to offer more details at a news conference late Wednesday night.
"We are investigating an incident at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Expect a heavy police presence. Update to follow," NYPD Midtown North tweeted at around 9:30 p.m.
Sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News that the suspect was being treated as an emotionally disturbed person.
The man’s intentions were not immediately clear though one police source noted “the timing is odd,” given that we are two days from the fire at Notre Dame. There is no indication the cause of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire was arson.
The famous cathedral, which opened its doors nearly 200 years ago, serves as seat of the New York Archdiocese.
ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.
More Stories
-
- Man arrested after approaching historic St. Patrick's Cathedral with gas can
- Hartford PD cracks down on illegal ATV riders
- Carl's Jr. in Denver testing out CBD infused burger on 4/20
- Video: Go behind the scenes of how State Police solve Connecticut's crimes every day
- Arrest warrants issued for two Hartford apartment complex owners
- Supply launch heading to International Space Station
- Sandy Hook parents take their case against Newtown to the state appellate court
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
With all the rain we've had and snow melting further north, our state's rivers are starting to spill over and flood.Read More »
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Stop and Shop workers prepared to enter eighth day of strikes
31,000 Stop & Shop employees around the Northeast are gearing up to enter day...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Man arrested after approaching historic St. Patrick's Cathedral with gas can
Officers arrested a 37-year-old outside of the historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral.Read More »
-
Hartford PD cracks down on illegal ATV riders
As the weather warms up the city of Hartford is cracking down on ATVs.Read More »
-
Video: Go behind the scenes of how State Police solve Connecticut's crimes every day
It is not easy covering some of the most high profile murder cases: the...Read More »
-
Arrest warrants issued for two Hartford apartment complex owners
Two apartment complex owners in Hartford are accused of providing unsafe...Read More »
Video Center
-
Former UConn husky stars hired in UHart athletic department
The University of Hartford did pretty well when they hired former UConn star Jen Rizzotti as women's basketball coach.Read More »
-
Supply launch heading to International Space Station
A fresh load of supplies is on its way to the International Space Station.Read More »
-
North Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided weapon
North Korea said Thursday that it had test-fired a new type of "tactical guided weapon," in what may be an attempt to register displeasure with a deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States without causing those coveted negotiations to collapse.Read More »