Regional News

Man's sunken boat case scheduled for trial in August

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 12:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 01:28 PM EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A lawsuit over whether insurance companies must cover a Vermont man's claim for his boat he says sank with his mother on board is heading to trial this summer.

The Providence Journal reports that a judge on Wednesday set Aug. 12 as the start date for the National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and the Boat Owners Association of the United States' challenge to Nathan Carman's $85,000 claim.

Related: New Hampshire Judge will not reconsider lawsuit against Middletown native Nathan carman

The insurance companies allege Carman committed fraud by deliberately sinking the 31-foot boat in September 2016 after he left Rhode Island on a fishing trip with his mother. Linda Carman was never seen again.

Related: Judge dismisses upcoming inheritance trial over residency

He denies the allegations and in a countersuit says the insurers breached their contracts.

Carman has been identified as a "person of interest" in the 2013 shooting death of his grandfather, which he denies.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center