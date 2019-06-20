Man's sunken boat case scheduled for trial in August

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved FILE - This Sept. 27, 2016 file photo shows Nathan Carman arriving in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston. A New Hampshire judge is scheduled on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, to hear arguments to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Carman of...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A lawsuit over whether insurance companies must cover a Vermont man's claim for his boat he says sank with his mother on board is heading to trial this summer.

The Providence Journal reports that a judge on Wednesday set Aug. 12 as the start date for the National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and the Boat Owners Association of the United States' challenge to Nathan Carman's $85,000 claim.

The insurance companies allege Carman committed fraud by deliberately sinking the 31-foot boat in September 2016 after he left Rhode Island on a fishing trip with his mother. Linda Carman was never seen again.

He denies the allegations and in a countersuit says the insurers breached their contracts.

Carman has been identified as a "person of interest" in the 2013 shooting death of his grandfather, which he denies.

