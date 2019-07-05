Connecticut man stabbed trying to stop brutal bar attack in Massachusetts

(WTNH)–A Connecticut man sprung into action Wednesday night when he saw a stranger being attacked by a knife-wielding assailant in a Massachusetts bar.

“It all really happened so quick,” Allen Corson said, “you hear a scream, start looking around, and then when the scream turned into a screech, I knew someone needed help.”

Just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski became the victim of a stabbing. The alleged attacker, 28-year-old Carlos Asencio, was armed with two knives according to witnesses.

Corson, who didn’t see the weapons at first, tried to stop the attack using his wrestling experience.

Corson said he put Asencio into a ‘Reverse Nelson’ by pinning one of Asencio’s arms behind him and walking him backwards.

Two other men helped wrangle the suspect away and keep him down.

“I’m just sitting on him…the guy is just saying ‘kill me, kill me’. It’s really crazy,” Corson said.

In the tussle, Corson was also stabbed in his side, requiring three stitches.

The unarmed woman did not survive, and now Asencio is facing a long list of charges, including murder.

Corson said he wishes for a different outcome.

“You act in situations like that, hoping you can save somebody. Having heard that she wasn’t saved I mean, it’s definitely sad. But I’m glad he didn’t get away,” Corson said.

The Associated Press reports that Dabrowski was stabbed 15 to 20 times while attending a book club meeting and that Asencio was her ex.

