GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a flying beach umbrella in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

It happened at Good Harbor Beach Friday afternoon. Officials say wind gusts lifted the umbrella which was not well-secured. The boy was impaled through the arm.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

