MA implementing revised stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, early closures for businesses to curb rising COVID cases, hospitalizations

Diners are seen in a dining room of popular Melbourne Restaurant Chin Chin in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. In Melbourne, Australia’s former coronavirus hot spot, restaurants, cafes and bars were allowed to open and outdoor contact sports can resume Wednesday, emerging from a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — Governor Charlie Baker announced targeted measures to curb the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts Monday.

The new measures include early closures for businesses, revised gathering sizes, and mask orders.

The governor says the state’s public health data indicates virus cases are rising with cases up by 278% and hospitalizations up by 145% since Labor Day.

“These measures are meant to disrupt rising trends now, so the Commonwealth can keep the economy and schools open for residents and to prevent the need to roll back to Phase I or Phase II of the reopening plan,” Gov. Baker said.

All orders and advisories will go into effect Friday, Nov. 6 at 12:01 a.m.

The revised Stay At Home Advisory instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Exceptions include going to work, running critical errands to get groceries and/or address health needs, and taking a walk.

For more details on the revised Stay At Home Advisory: www.mass.gov/stayhome.

The Early Closure orders require the early closure of certain businesses and activities at 9:30 p.m. Effective Nov. 6, the following list of businesses and activities must close to the public between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 PM, although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages, but not alcohol)

Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 PM (but may continue to sell other products)

Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 PM (not including medical marijuana)

Indoor & outdoor events

Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters), and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)

Youth and adult amateur sports activities

Golf facilities

Recreational boating and boating businesses

Outdoor recreational experiences

Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities

Driving and flight schools

Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers

Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)

Gyms, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Indoor and outdoor pools

Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours

The governor also announced a Face Covering Order Monday. The revised order requires everyone to wear face coverings in all public places, even where they are able to remain six feet apart from others.

The revised order still allows for medical or disabling condition exceptions but allows employers and schools to require employees and students to provide proof of such a condition.

Governor Baker’s updated gatherings restriction order reduces gathering size and gathering end times.

The order limits indoor gatherings at a private residence to 10 people, outdoors to 25.

The gathering limit for public spaces like event venues remain the same.

But the new order requires all gatherings to end and disperse at 9:30 p.m. and requires organizers of the gatherings to report known COVID-19 positive cases to local health departments.

Fines for violating the gatherings order will be $500 for each person above the limit at any gathering.

For more information click here.