Massachusetts to ease some pandemic business restrictions

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will begin to ease some pandemic restrictions on businesses as spikes in the number of hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 have begun to slow, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.

Beginning Monday at 5 a.m., the state’s early closure order for businesses and stay at home advisory for the public will be lifted.

Also Thursday, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 75 while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 4,800 and the state’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,622.

A state-run vaccination site is coming to Cape Cod.