Metro-North, Long Island Rail Road offering online rail safety courses for kids, adults

(WTNH) — Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North are stepping up railroad crossing safety with a summer education program.

‘TRACKS’ (Together Railroads and Communities Keeping Safe) teaches kids and adults to practice safe behavior around railroads. This year, they’re offering the courses online to teach safely during the pandemic.

The Long Island Rail Road has posted their weekly July schedule for Kindergarten through Grade 8 students with three different time slots on July 16, July 22 and July 28. Students must register online at http://web.mta.info/lirr/safety/TRACKS/

“Bringing TRACKS online is another step to ensuring education continues so that motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists can learn the correct ways to stay safe when they encounter any of the 292 railroad crossings we have throughout our service territory,” said Phil Eng, President of the Long Island Rail Road. “We’re hard at work eliminating some railroad crossings in key locations while using other innovative methods like flexible delineators and an industry-leading partnership with Waze to make dramatic improvements in grade crossing safety. Together, we can ensure that public safety is enhanced and crossing incidents can continue to dwindle so that all can remain safe no matter how they choose to get around.”

“We’re proud of Metro-North’s TRACKS program and how it has helped the community learn about rail safety,” said Cathy Rinaldi, President of Metro-North Railroad. “The addition of Metro-Man and online resources has really engaged younger people and led to improvements in safety around tracks and grade crossings.”