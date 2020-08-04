MTA prepares entire transportation network ahead of Hurricane Isaias

An MTA worker wears personal protective equipment at the Grand Army Plaza station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(WTNH) — Like many companies in Connecticut, the MTA is making preparations for hurricane-force winds and heavy rain expected with the arrival of recently-upgraded Hurricane Isaias Tuesday afternoon. They say they are “taking all necessary precautions to protect [our] transportation network and deliver safe service.”

The MTA’s preparations include train schedule changes. Here in CT, Metro-North will be moving to their weekend schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“Customers may experience significant delays or disruptions and should allow for extra travel time, take extra caution when walking on platforms and stairs, watch for slippery conditions, and be mindful of overhead foliage or wires,” the MTA said.

They are also issuing a ban on empty tractor-trailer and tandem trucks on MTA bridges Tuesday.

As Tropical Storm Isaias heads our way, we’re working around the clock to prepare our entire transportation network ahead of this serious storm.



Please give yourself extra time and check https://t.co/1mbGGZApQy before you travel. — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) August 3, 2020

“This is a serious storm and we’re taking it seriously,” said MTA Chief Operating Officer Mario Peloquin.

Interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg added, “There is a comprehensive plan in place for subways and buses and as always, the safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority.”

MTA says they have gathered all the equipment they need ahead of the storm: “Across New York City Transit, the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and MTA Bridges and Tunnels, crews have assembled 1 million gallons of diesel fuel, 303,000 sandbags, 77,800 gallons of gasoline, 7,348 sheets of plywood, 884 chain saws, 671 portable generators, 422 barriers made of concrete or plastic, 264 pumps, 218 torches, 198 water suction and discharge hoses, 134 fans, 79 emergency response vehicles, 56 wrecker/tow trucks, 37 excavators, 33 variable message signs, 18 weather data collection stations and three debris-clearing trains.”

Monitor any schedule changes on the MYmta app or follow MTA Agencies on Twitter.

The MTA reminds customers to take precautions to travel safely and defer any non-essential travel during heavy wind and rain conditions.