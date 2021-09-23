Multi-state Connecticut River cleanup expects thousands of participants this weekend

The Connecticut River flowing through East Haddam near Gillette Castle State Park in New London County.

(WTNH) — Thousands of volunteers will participate in the 25th annual “Source to Sea” clean up, where folks in Connecticut and other parts of the region will go to the Connecticut River to provide some special attention and care to the river.

Volunteers will be stationed along all 410 miles of the river to remove trash. Cleanup efforts will also take place along the river in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Last year, 1,300 volunteers collected about 35 tons of trash, including 10,000 beverage containers, 946 tires and 14 mattresses.

Many local communities are gathering Friday and Saturday to take part in the cleanup. To see a full map of cleanup groups and to join a group, click here.