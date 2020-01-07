Name of South Windsor officer killed in South Carolina to be carved into National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — The name of a South Windsor Police officer killed in South Carolina will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

RELATED: South Windsor police officer killed in South Carolina

Sargent Matthew Mainieri, 41, was killed in September 2018 while trying to break up a bar fight in South Carolina.

He died from a head injury.

RELATED: Memorial service held in Bloomfield for fallen South Windsor officer

His name will be engraved on the wall in Washington D.C. and dedicated in May.

RELATED: Sister of fallen South Windsor officer speaks out

A 21-year-old South Carolina man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Mainieri’s death.