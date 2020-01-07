Name of South Windsor officer killed in South Carolina to be carved into National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — The name of a South Windsor Police officer killed in South Carolina will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Sargent Matthew Mainieri, 41, was killed in September 2018 while trying to break up a bar fight in South Carolina.

He died from a head injury.

His name will be engraved on the wall in Washington D.C. and dedicated in May.

A 21-year-old South Carolina man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Mainieri’s death.

