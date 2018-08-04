National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Connecticut, central Massachusetts Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Matt Gregorie via WPRI) [ + - ] Video

WEBSTER, Mass. (WTNH/AP) - Officials with the National Weather Service in Massachusetts confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a tornado had touched down in Webster, Mass. as well as in Woodstock, Conn.

Webster sits just over the Massachusetts-Connecticut border.

[CONFIRMED TORNADO] Webster, MA; however continuing to survey the damage, will take quite sometime to determine strength, path-length, etc. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

Officials say they are assessing the damage as well as the strength and path-length of the tornado.

Webster police told The Associated Press that a woman had been driving in town Saturday when the tornado hit. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The storm also caused some damage in northern Connecticut, as a small tornado was confirmed in Woodstock. That tornado damaged two corn fields and split an oak tree in two.

[Survey Team Update] CONFIRMED a separate tornado on the W side of #Woodstock CT; damage to two corn fields, oak tree split in two; initial estimates of a path length of one-block, a width of 8 yards — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2018

Towns like Woodstock and Vernon saw trees and power lines come down from the weather.

The storm damage has closed several roads throughout the state. Route 30 in Vernon is expected to be closed for most of Saturday as extensive repairs to power lines are required.

Photo from scene on Route 30. Extensive repair to power lines required. Anticipated road will be closed for rest of day #cttraffic ⁦@EversourceCT⁩ pic.twitter.com/8J4aPxUbpp — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) August 4, 2018

At one point, around 2,200 homes were without power. Thankfully, most of the lights are now back on.