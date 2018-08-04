National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Connecticut, central Massachusetts
WEBSTER, Mass. (WTNH/AP) - Officials with the National Weather Service in Massachusetts confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a tornado had touched down in Webster, Mass. as well as in Woodstock, Conn.
Webster sits just over the Massachusetts-Connecticut border.
Officials say they are assessing the damage as well as the strength and path-length of the tornado.
Webster police told The Associated Press that a woman had been driving in town Saturday when the tornado hit. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The storm also caused some damage in northern Connecticut, as a small tornado was confirmed in Woodstock. That tornado damaged two corn fields and split an oak tree in two.
Towns like Woodstock and Vernon saw trees and power lines come down from the weather.
The storm damage has closed several roads throughout the state. Route 30 in Vernon is expected to be closed for most of Saturday as extensive repairs to power lines are required.
At one point, around 2,200 homes were without power. Thankfully, most of the lights are now back on.
