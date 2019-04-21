Negotiations continue on day 11 of the Stop & Shop strike

(WTNH) - Stop & Shop employees and company officials said they're back at the table negotiating this Easter, day 11 of the employee strike.

Talks went late into the night on Saturday.

240 Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island went on strike on April 11.

They are protesting what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay in the company's latest contract proposal.

Stop & Shop said it is offering across-the-board raises and "excellent" health care benefits that beat industry standards.