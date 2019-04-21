Regional News

Negotiations continue on day 11 of the Stop & Shop strike

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 06:45 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 06:45 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Stop & Shop employees and company officials said they're back at the table negotiating this Easter, day 11 of the employee strike. 

Talks went late into the night on Saturday.

Related: New Haven firefighters deliver donated candy from Stop & Shop to local community

240 Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island went on strike on April 11.

They are protesting what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay in the company's latest contract proposal.

Related: Yale group offering free rides to local grocery stores this weekend

Stop & Shop said it is offering across-the-board raises and "excellent" health care benefits that beat industry standards.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center